Annika’s topic of the week is set to be 1984 👀📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annika continues on the BBC this weekend.

Season two is set to be the show’s last after ‘decision made’.

But who is in the cast with Nicola Walker?

Annika and the MHU team will be investigating after a man’s body is found in a block of ice.

The crime drama has finally arrived on terrestrial TV after a two year wait. Originally broadcast on Alibi, it has eventually ended up on BBC One in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally a radio drama called Annika Stranded on BBC Radio 4, Nicola Walker voiced the character and has returned for the TV adaptation. It is set and filmed in Scotland.

Who is in the cast of Annika?

Primetime BBC drama Annika starring Nicola Walker axed after just two series | BBC

Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed

Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews

Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson

Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke (series 2 episodes 1-3)

Varada Sethu as DS Harper Weston (series 2)

Kate Dickie as DCI Diane Oban

Silvie Furneaux as Morgan

Paul McGann as Jake Strathearn

The show also features plenty of guest stars because of its case-of-the-week style format. So keep your eyes peeled for any surprise appearances.

Nicola Walker, who you may recognise from the first four seasons of Unforgotten, voiced the character in the original radio version. She has returned to play the character in the TV version as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the BBC Radio 4 version, the action was set in Oslo, but it has been moved to Glasgow.

Who is new for series 2?

Doctor Who star Varada Sethu is the new face in the main cast of Annika for season two. She plays DS Harper Weston and joins after DS Tyrone Clarke leaves the team.

Varada Sethu was most recently on screen as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who - the companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor. She had previously appeared in the episode Boom in 2024.

She also played Detective Sergeant Mishal Ali in Hard Sun. Varada also had a role as Cinta Kaz in Disney+’s Andor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be Annika series 3?

Unfortunately, it was reported last week that UKTV has “no plans currently” for further episodes of the show. Season two originally aired on Alibi back in 2023.

Unless things change, the chances of Annika season three currently look very low.

What to expect from Annika tonight?

Continuing on BBC One today (August 23), Annika is set to start at 9.10pm again. The episode is due to run until 10pm and will last for approximately 50 minutes.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “The detective reflects on 1984 when the team are flown to the Hebridean islands to investigate the death of a man found in a block of ice.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.