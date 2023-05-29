Love Island’s 2023 summer series is just days away, and ITV have confirmed who will be entering the villa. This year’s long list of islanders headed to Majorca includes Glasgow’s own Ella Thomas.

Just months after Kai and Sanam took the crown as winners of the 2023 winter series - ITV are back to spice up your evenings. The couple won the winter series by a landslide victory, with Ron and Lana coming in second place and Tom and Sammie coming in third after a whirlwind season.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed the show would be returning for a summer series, saying: “Returning to ITVX and ITV2 in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island. With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings.

“From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love. More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut. Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.”

So, who is Ella Thomas? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Love Island contestant Ella Thomas?

Thomas is an award-winning model from Glasgow, Scotland. She was named Female Model of the Year at the Scottish media awards in October 2022.

The model describes herself as “wifey material” and as someone who "knows what [she] wants" with a "good heart". The model added: “I’ve been in a Headie One and Burna Burna Boy music video and I was once an extra in World War Z. I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool.”

Ella Thomas age

Ella Thomas is 23 years old.

Model Ella Thomas is joining Love Island 2023 and has described herself as the "whole package". (Credit: ITV)

Ella Thomas Instagram

Ella Thomas does have Instagram and frequently posts pictures of her latest fits, and glamorous lifestyle. She has over 5,000 followers which is a number that will no doubt skyrocket as she enters the villa. Her Instagram handle is: @ ellathomas_

Love Island 2023 summer series start date

The show is scheduled to kick off its tenth series on Monday, June 5, at 9pm.

How to watch Love Island