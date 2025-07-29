Bake Off: The Professionals has crowned its winners for 2025 👀🍰

Bake Off: The Professionals held its series 10 final tonight (July 29).

Three pairs were left fighting it out for the grand prize.

But who has been crowned the winners of the Channel 4 show?

A pair of bakers have grabbed the bragging rights after being named winners of Bake Off: The Professionals for 2025.

The Channel 4 series, which is a spin-off of The Great British Bake Off, has been airing throughout the summer. After weeks of fierce competition, just three pairs were left battling it out for glory.

Judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden set a daunting gauntlet of challenges as the teams stepped into the kitchen one last time. But who emerged victorious and which pairs were left feeling deflated?

Who won Bake Off: The Professionals?

Bake-Off: The Professionals hosts and judges: (L-R) Ellie Taylor, Liam Charles, Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin | Channel 4

The final of series 10 of the GBBO spin-off show took place on Channel 4 tonight (July 29). Just three pairs were left competing for the crown heading into the conclusion of the season.

The finalists were:

Erycsson and Jamie (Vacherin)

Saskia and Ashik (Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill)

Darian and Yadira (The Ned)

After the first challenge of the night, Saskia and Ashik (The Churchill) were eliminated, leaving just two teams heading into the last task of the season. It was a gruelling seven-hour ordeal and helped to determine which pair would be victorious.

Darian and Yadira (The Ned) were crowned winners of Bake Off: The Professionals for series 10.

What were the challenges in the final?

The three remaining teams first faced the task of creating a viral patisserie window display. Before the pairs could dream of being crowned winners, they had to first navigate this tricky challenge, with one pairing being eliminated after it was finished.

The finalists had just four hours to cook up (or should that be bake up) their window display. They were required to include gourmet cookies, gateaux de voyage and filled laminated buns - 12 of each and all baked to perfection.

After the judging, The Churchill team were sent home just before the final hurdle - leaving the remaining two teams to battle it out for the chance to be crowned winners. All that stood in their way was a gruelling seven-hour challenge in which they had to create a banquet celebrating great train journeys.

The teams had to impress the judges one last time by creating a towering sugar and chocolate showpiece and enough desserts to feed 120. Darian and Yadira (The Ned) were crowned winners after impressing, while Erycsson and Jamie (Vacherin) finished as runners up.

