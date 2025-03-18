This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Big Willy Styles is coming to the United Kingdom in 2025 🎤🎶🎫

Will Smith has revealed he is set to tour the United Kingdom in 2025.

The Hollywood superstar is set to perform five dates in support of his first album in twenty years.

Here’s where you can catch The Fresh Prince in the United Kingdom, and how to get pre-sale tickets to his shows.

The Fresh Prince is set to tour the United Kingdom for what we believe to be the first time ever, as Will Smith has announced five dates taking place across August 2025.

The tour comes as the Hollywood superstar is set to release his first album in over 20 years, Based On A True Story , with promoters promising: “These live shows will see him performing songs from the new album along with his classic hits including 'Jiggy Wit It', 'Miami', 'Summertime' and more.”

Will Smith has announced a series of UK tour dates to take place during Summer 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Smith is set to perform in Scarborough, Cardiff, Manchester, London and Wolverhampton as part of the tour, while also venturing into major cities throughout Morocco, Europe as part of The Based On A True Story Tour.

The album is set for release on March 28 2025 - which gives fans ample time to learn the material before watching Will play at one of these shows later this year.

Where is Will Smith performing in the UK in 2025?

Will Smith is set to perform at the following locations in the UK on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Will Smith performing in the UK in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

Artist pre-sale and O2 Priority pre-sales will commence on March 19 2025 from 10am GMT, while the remaining pre-sales including venue, Cuffe and Taylor, Ticketmaster and Live Nation pre-sales will commence on March 20 2025 from 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence from March 21 2025 at 10am GMT through Ticketmaster in the UK .

Will you be going to see Will Smith on one of his tour dates throughout the year, or have you seen Will Smith perform live in the UK before during a TOTP taping? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.