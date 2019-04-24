Win tickets worth £78 to the Edinburgh opening night of smash-hit West End musical Rock of Ages. Here's how...

FOR those about to rock, we salute you! That will be the mantra at The Playhouse when the smash-hit West End musical Rock of Ages checks into the Greenside Place venue and you too could be at the opening night performance, courtesy of the Evening News.

Following in the footsteps of Alice Cooper, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Thin Lizzy and Bon Jovi, who have all performed at the venue, Blue's Antony Costa steps onto The Playhouse stage to rock the house when he stars as Stacee Jaxx in the classic love story, set against the backdrop of the LA sunset strip.

Rock of Ages has played to sold out seasons on Broadway, London’s West End, Las Vegas and inspired the 2012 Hollywood film of the same name starring Tom Cruise. It's also packed with more than 25 classic anthems including We Built This City (Starship), The Final Countdown (Europe), Here I Go Again (Whitesnake), Can’t Fight this Feeling (REO Speedwagon), I Want To Know What Love Is (Foreigner) and Cum On Feel the Noize (Slade) played loud and proud by a live band and cast of 20. In this touring production, Costa is joined by Coronation Street's legend Kevin Kennedy, best known as Curly Watts, Zoe Birkett, Luke Walsh and Lucas Rush.

The Evening News has teamed up with The Playhouse to give you the chance to win one of 50* pairs of tickets for the opening night performance on Tuesday 30 April. To win a pair of tickets valued at £78, simply take a copy of the Evening News dated Tuesday 30 April to The Playhouse Box Office between 12 noon and 4pm on that day and claim your tickets for that evening's performance. Tickets are not transferable to other dates and there is no cash alternative.

Those unlucky enough not to be in the first 50 will be able to take advantage of a special readers offer of 50% off best available tickets for the performance on Tuesday 30 April.

Rock of Ages runs at The Playhouse from Tuesday 30 April to Saturday 4 May. tickets are available from atgtickets.com/edinburgh or 0844-871 3014