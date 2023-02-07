Popular psychological thriller, You, will return to our screens for its fourth season in February. The show follows Penn Badgley’s character, Joe Goldberg, who goes to extreme measures to place himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

Season three of the Netflix series aired on October 15, 2021, and saw the obsessed bookstore owner take on parenthood alongside his partner, Love. However, their relationship soon took a turn for the worst after Joe developed an obsession with next door neighbour Natalie Engler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upcoming series will see the serial killer take on a new life in London and it will also feature new characters played by Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie and Euphoria star Lukas Gage.

But when will You season four air and how can you watch the new series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

When will You season 4 air?

Season four of You will be split into two parts. The first part of season four will be available to watch on Netflix on February 8, while the second part will be available from March 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many episodes are there in You season 4?

There will be 10 episodes in You’s fourth season. However, they will be split in half with five episodes available in February and the next five available a month later.

Who will star in You season 4?

Penn will be joined by a new cast for the fourth instalment of You, as his character Joe moves to London for a fresh start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Ritchie is set to star as Kate, one of the few people to become suspicious of Joe. The actress is best-known for her roles in Fresh Meat, Call the Midwife, and Ghosts.

Lukas Gage will star as Adam in the fourth series. Prior to appearing in You, Gage has starred in The White Lotus, American Vandal, and Euphoria.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

The You season four cast will also include Tilly Keeper (Eastenders) as Lady Phoebe, Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge) as Nadia, Ed Speleers (Outlander) as Rhys, Sean Pertwee (Gotham) as Vic, and Adam James (Vigil) as Elliot amongst others. Tati Gabrielle (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is expected to reprise her role as librarian Marianne Bellamy, though it’s not quite clear how significant her role will be in season four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the plot of You season four?

You is based on a series of books of the same name by author Caroline Kepnes. The storyline follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg, an obsessive man prone to violence who often moves from place to place after his unsuccessful romantic endeavours end in murder.

Season four will find the former bookstore manager in London, working as a university professor under the fake name Jonathan Moore. As his past life in California comes back to haunt him, Joe begins to fall back into the same routine of finding a new object of obsession.

Is there a trailer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trailer for You season four part one was released on Youtube on January 9, 2023. The clip follows Joe as he embarks on a new adventure in London while reflecting back on his past.

Joe finds himself amongst London’s rich elite and the stalker soon becomes an investigator after the British media reports multiple murders within the privileged circle. One of Joe’s acquaintances says in the trailer: "They’re calling him the ‘eat-the-rich’ killer."

The former bookstore owner attempts to find out who the killer is, but his quest is interrupted when an unknown person begins texting and stalking him. The trailer concludes with Joe approaching his new rich friends, leading the viewer to assume that they are the suspects in Joe’s investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad