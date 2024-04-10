Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A very happy 100th birthday to Asda Livingston customer Jenny McQueen, who has been shopping at Asda for more than 50 years.

Colleagues at the Asda Livingston store, where Jenny's been shopping since it opened in 2001, put on a special surprise tea party for her special day in its café.

Asda Livingston Community Champion Abigale Lorraine said:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda Livingston throws 100th birthday party for customer Jenny McQueen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jenny is a lovely wee lady who's as sharp as a tack, she worked in the Land Army during the war and was later a bus conductor. She has been coming to our store for more than 50 years and still comes along accompanied by her son, John. She's very well known here.

“It was our security colleagues who arranged the special day for her, and Jenny loved it – she had an absolute ball!