Bathgate young people gain skills to succeed through Amazon supported internship

Two young people from Bathgate have gained skills for future career success by taking part in one of the UK’s leading supported internship programmes at the Amazon delivery station in Bathgate.

Supported internships are structured work-based study programmes for young people aged 16 to 24 with Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) who have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) or equivalent.

The internships equip young people with the skills, experience and confidence they need to secure paid, meaningful employment. For young people with a learning disability and/or who are autistic, barriers to employment are particularly acute, with less than 5% of adults known to local authorities currently in paid employment across England, despite 86% wanting to work [1].

Supported internships at Amazon combine classroom education and practical work experience in a number of roles; all within an Amazon fulfilment centre, where items are stored, packed and shipped. Many young people who have completed a supported internship at Amazon have gone on to secure permanent roles at the company.

Josh and Cody are among more than 80 people with SEND who will graduate from a supported internship across 17 Amazon sites this year. They shared what they had learned whilst working at Amazon to inspire others to take part in the programme.

Josh Lee and Cody Young recently completed a ten-month supported internship programme Amazon's Bathgate delivery station. They are now looking towards securing permanent positions following their transformative experience at the site.

Before joining Amazon, both had different paths but shared similar challenges. Cody had been working at a restaurant but wanted to switch to a role with more training and development opportunities.

Josh, meanwhile, was finishing an employability course at college when he heard about the Amazon opportunity through West Lothian Council's Supported Employment Service, which supports young people into employment.

Their experience at Amazon in Bathgate proved transformative for both interns, particularly in terms of building confidence and social skills. Josh was pleasantly surprised by having positive interactions with colleagues, which made it “so much easier to make friends.” For Cody, the highlight was “meeting new people” and forming genuine friendships.

Both Josh and Cody developed crucial workplace skills. “I’ve learned how to better manage my time, both inside and outside work,” said Josh. Cody added “I’ve learned how to work in a really busy environment, and realised I really thrive at that pace of work.”

The support from Amazon's team stood out as a defining feature of their internship.

“The Amazon Bathgate team has been really supportive of both of us. I’ve always known I could ask anything," Cody said, with Josh adding that team members would provide explanations “nice and quickly” whenever questions arose.

Josh and Cody completed their supported internship at Amazon in July. Their success was celebrated at a graduation ceremony at the Bathgate delivery station centre, which was attended by their family and Amazon colleagues.

The supported internship programme at Amazon was launched in 2021 in a bid to see more young people with SEND enter the workforce. It was expanded in 2023 through an ongoing partnership with national charity DFN Project Search. Since the launch of the programme, more than 160 young people have started a supported internship with Amazon, making the company one of the UK’s largest providers of supported internships.

Kirsty Matthews, CEO of DFN Project Search, said: “We are incredibly proud of Josh and Cody and all those completing their supported internships this year. Each and every one of our interns graduating has shown that with the right support and opportunities, young people with a learning disability, who are autistic, or both, can thrive in the workplace."