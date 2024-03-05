Celebrity names that are associated with Portobello seaside in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gail Porter grew up in the Joppa area of Portobello and attended Portobello high school and became famous for hosting many TV shows including Top of the Pops and became well known for having her image protected into the houses of Parliament.

Ken Buchanan MBE, the former undisputed world lightweight champion Boxer was once a resident living in the area of Portobello and classed as the greatest boxer to emerge from the UK.

Shirley Manson has become a resident of Portobello after the Garbage frontwoman bought property in the Joppa area and the former Goodbye Mr Mackenzie singer has often been spotted on the promenade and Portobello High Street.

Craig and Debbie Stephens

Ewan Bremner the actor mostly known from his role as Spud from Trainspotting, was a former pupil at Portobello High School and a nearby resident.

Cal MacAnich is an actor known for his roles in many TV dramas including Trigger Point, Mr Selfridge, Downtown Abbey and Wild At Heart moved to Portobello to raise his family with his wife actress Shauna Macdonald. They can often be spotted in and around Portobello and surrounding areas.

Paul Thomson the Franz Ferdinand band member was once a former Portobello High School pupil before he went onto rock fame with the band.

Craig and Debbie Stephens are a TV personality and showbiz couple whom reside in Portobello and have been residents for many years and created their own TV show, Moreish TV. They are now working with a former Grange Hill star on new TV sitcom All Together Tavern and working in music with Kirk Turnbull from QFX.

Gail Porter

Shauna Macdonald is an actress living in Portobello with husband and actor Cal MacAnich and is well known for her work in Star Wars : Last Jedi, Filth, Shetland and Outlander.

Phil Cunningham is a Scottish traditional music legend whom attended Portobello High School and later became the composer of the year at Scottish traditional music awards.

John Robertson known for his time as a professional footballer with Heart Of Midlothian also attended Portobello High School and became the Hearts all time leading goal scorer.