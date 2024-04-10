Children's charity welcomes donation from Amazon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation was made to The Yard, a charity that has been involved with the Edinburgh community for more than 35 years. The Yard supports disabled children, young people, and their families through creative and inclusive play experiences.

The donation from Amazon will go towards The Yard’s ongoing programmes and services, including their family sessions.

Colin Mackenzie is a Software Development Engineer at Amazon Development Centre Scotland in Edinburgh, and he nominated the charity for the support. Colin said:

“The team at Amazon Development Centre Scotland has supported The Yard for several years with donations and tech support. It’s been a joy to see how impactful the charity’s support can be to families across Edinburgh. Its work in the local community directly benefits families and with Amazon’s donation, The Yard can continue to support those in need.”

Hannah Dunlop, Senior Fundraising Manager from The Yard, added:

“It’s wonderful to receive so much support from Amazon Development Centre Scotland. On behalf of the staff and volunteers at The Yard, I would like to say thank you to Amazon for its continued support. This contribution will provide vital support and opportunities for disabled children and their families to connect, play, and thrive together.”

The donation forms part of Amazon’s Volunteer Cash Donation Programme, where Amazon employees nominate causes where they volunteer their time, to receive a cash donation. In collaboration with hundreds of community organisations around the world, Amazon employees are encouraged to volunteer and support causes they’re passionate about.

Community cash donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. In 2022, Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families experiencing poverty. The first Multibank, ‘The Big Hoose’, opened in Lochgelly, Fife providing surplus essentials like nappies, toilet rolls, toothpaste and school uniforms, donated by businesses like Amazon and others, directly to those in need. The initiative has gone on to donate more than 2 million goods to over 200,000 families across Scotland and Greater Manchester.

Amazon also helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Last year, together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.