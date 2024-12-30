Concerns over RAAC-impacted homes in Livingston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gregor Poynton, MP for Livingston, has raised urgent concerns in Parliament about the growing crisis of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) affecting homes across the constituency, particularly in Craigshill's Chestnut Grove.

While repair plans are underway for public buildings and social housing, private homeowners are facing significant challenges. Many homeowners, who purchased properties in good faith and relied on surveys from reputable firms, are now dealing with significant losses, with some properties seeing their value slashed by as much as 50 per cent.

In response to these issues Mr Poynton has contacted key organisations, including Almond Housing Association, The Scottish Government, and Springfield Properties, to urge a co-ordinated effort to find solutions for those most affected.

The MP said: “I have written to the relevant authorities to ensure they understand the severity of the situation faced by homeowners in the Livingston constituency. However, it is crucial that this issue is addressed at the appropriate level of government.

RAAC is a lightweight, 'bubbly' form of concrete commonly used in roofs and occasionally in walls and floors. It was popular with the construction industry from the 1950s through to the 1990s.

“I have asked the Leader of the House to schedule a debate on this matter in Parliament, but it is clear that this is a devolved issue and the Scottish Government must now step up with a comprehensive plan to find a workable solution for homeowners in the Livingston constituency and across Scotland.”

The MP is encouraging any residents who have been impacted by this issue to get in touch for assistance. Homeowners are invited to contact Gregor’s office directly by email at [email protected].

He added: “I am committed to continuing the fight for fair treatment and support for all affected residents in Livingston.

“I will keep the community updated on any progress and work tirelessly to ensure this issue is addressed.”