Edinburgh Fringe power cut doesn't stop comedian, who performs show in the dark
During the recent power cut at the Edinburgh Fringe, many performances were disrupted, leading to show cancellations and performers taking to the streets to share their acts.
Despite the chaos, comedian Ian Stone stayed true to his show’s fitting moniker: 'Ian Stone Is Keeping It Together', and remained calm - carrying on with his performance, even in the dark.
Ian, recognised as "one of the top ten comedians in the UK" (The Independent), is currently performing at the Counting House until August 25.
He cheerfully continued his spirited performance and commented: “While I would normally prefer lights and sound, it turns out they are not essential for people to have a good time. Although I did have to drop the mime section."
An audience member said: "Ian's show is hilarious, and it's just as funny in the dark. It would have been easy to cancel, but he just carried on, and the crowd loved it."
