Edinburgh TV couple Craig and Debbie Stephens enjoy fine dining with American Horror Story Star

Edinburgh Moreish TV couple Craig and Debbie Stephens enjoy fine dining with American Horror Story Star Naomi Grossman at W Hotel Edinburgh after a massive exclusive interview

Craig and Debbie Stephens have been hobnobbing with Hollywood once again and this time with Naomi Grossman well know for playing Pepper in hit show American Horror Story

The couple were asked by Naomi's team if they would like to see the show Naomi is currently doing titled American Wh*re Story, which takes place at Gilded Balloon patter house during Edinburgh Fringe, with an interview the next day

Craig & Debbie with Hollywood Star Naomi Grossman

The TV celebrity couple were given a private studio and room at W Hotel at St James Quarter to film the interview with Naomi for Moreish TV and they were offered refreshments including champagne from the hotel bosses

Naomi said: 'I'm enjoying Edinburgh and the magnificent people at the Fringe'. Then explained how she does yoga every day and eats what she likes within moderation

Naomi gave an exclusive that she has another Horror role and explained playing Pepper in American horror story helped her prepare for this. It's a movie but she cannot say too much except it will be released in 2025 but if AHS want Pepper to ever return to the hit show then 'I will be there'.

The Hollywood star got hungry after they took a tour of the hotels top deck and they were all quickly escorted to one of the hotel's restaurants where the star indulged in Lobster as Craig and Debbie took the Lamb and they all enjoyed it and thanked W staff and management as photos were taken

Craig told us 'Naomi is such a lovely person and very open about her career and we know her as a friend now and have her number and what's app and stay in touch'

Debbie added 'We only required salt at the table as Pepper was already here - and what an inspiring woman that I call my BFF now. She is a star in many ways with a kind gentle loving heart and her show is fantastic'

You can see the Moreish TV interview with Naomi Grossman now on demand and streaming

American Horror story is now available on Disney +

American Wh*re Story is playing every night 9pm Gilded Balloon patter house