Gregor Poynton MP delivers the first Jack as East Calder Bowls into the 2025 season

The event was marked by a ceremonial throw of the Jack by local MP Gregor Poynton, who was on hand to help officially launch the new season.

The club, based on Main Street in East Calder, has long been at the heart of the community — not just as a sporting venue, but as a hub for local social life.

Earlier this year Gregor Poynton MP visited the club to meet with a former Club President, Frank Duffy and current Club Treasurer Pauline Cowan, to learn more about the history of the club and their plans for the future.

This year’s Opening Day brought together members, families, and first-time visitors, all encouraged to try their hand at the game and enjoy the club’s welcoming atmosphere.

Commenting, Gregor Poynton MP for the Livingston constituency said: “Clubs like this are the backbone of our communities – where friendships are formed, traditions are kept alive, and everyone is welcome.

“It was an honour to be able to officially open the season and to see East Calder Bowling Club thriving and continuing to bring people together.”

Commenting, Club Treasurer, Pauline Cowan said: “Thank you to Gregor for opening our season, hopefully we’ll see him back on the green soon!

“Our club has been part of the community for 120 years, offering sporting and social activities. We look forward to welcoming people from our growing community to come along and be part of our next 120 years.”

Gregor Poynton, a Social Member of the Club, has also sponsored green-side advertising, which was unveiled on the day.

With the green officially open, East Calder Bowling Club is inviting locals to come down throughout the season and to get involved with the club and sport.

1 . Contributed Gregor Poynton MP received a round of applause after bowling the ceremonial Jack. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Gregor Poynton MP speaking to members of East Calder Bowling Club at their season opening. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The turnout at the club was on of the best they have had for a season opening in recent years. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales