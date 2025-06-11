Indiana Stone’s £2,000 jewellery giveaway

We are giving away up to £2,000 worth of jewellery from our Scottish Gold collection to the 110th person to come through the door on the day.

Over £500 of additional prize give-aways throughout the day featuring Scottish gemstone products and jewellery. Free drinks and birthday cake at 2pm to shop customers. 10% off, all day, on all Silver jewellery.

NEW SCOTTISH SAPPHIRE COLLECTION TO GO ON DISPLAY

Our Managing Director, Adam McIntosh, proposed to his wife with Scottish Sapphire as featured on the BBC one show.

It’s been 30 years since the last Scottish Sapphire was found and polished. Scottish sapphires are one of the rarest gemstones in the world with prices fetching up to £10,000 per ct.

Adam bid on a rare opportunity when a rough Scottish Sapphire came up for sale at Bonham’s auction house in November 2021 and secured a rough uncut stone for £100! He now sells his Scottish Sapphire featured jewellery back to Bonhams auction house.

Since then, Adam has been painstakingly cutting and polishing his Scottish Sapphire; our collection now equates to over 50 gemstones which are featured in a new dedicated cabinet in our Royal Mile shop at 5 High Street, Edinburgh.

This unique display of our rarest gemstone also tells the long tale of Scottish sapphires, their history and formation. Our 10th Birthday celebration on Saturday 14th June will showcase an extraordinary ring - an astonishing 3.3ct flawless Scottish sapphire, with upcycled diamonds and crafted with pure Scottish hand-panned Gold. It’s called the Trinity Ring; due to its ornate Celtic Scottish Gold craftsmanship and the 3.3ct stone with 3 being recognised as an auspicious number in Celtic traditions.

Scottish sapphires are 1000s of times rarer than diamonds with only a few gem bearing crystals found to date compared to the 26,000 kgs of diamonds that are mined every year! The main market for our Scottish sapphires is engagement rings; our local Edinburgh customers want to propose with something that is rare, unique and has fully traceable Scottish provenance.

Scottish Sapphires were found through a chance discovery on The Isle of Lewis in the 1980s when an estate worker was carving out the rock for a new stalking track. A massive world class 242ct Sapphire and an additional shard were found by the late Mr. Ian Combe. The land was quickly sealed off with red tape and later designated as an SSSI. No further mining was allowed and there are no known other deposits of large sapphire crystals in Scotland.

BACKGROUND to TWO SKIES

Founded by Adam McIntosh in 2004, he started trading from a wheelbarrow on the Royal Mile 20 years ago.

Adam was born in Edinburgh and spent his early childhood in Papua New Guinea Living with local tribal people. As reported by the Edinburgh Evening News at the time, at 18 Adam left home and travelled the world looking for rare Gemstones. He risked his life; climbing down mineshafts, getting chased by mafia and had to be escorted by armed guards into dangerous and remote locations. After two years of travelling the world, Adam came to realise that the best gemstones are all under his feet in Scotland.

Adam was named ‘Two Skies’ by a Native American tribe. The tribal leader declared Adam would always have a sky looking over him as he travelled and another sky in his homeland ofScotland.

Two Skies specialises in Scottish Gemstone jewellery and Scottish gold. We are so lucky in Scotland; our small landmass holds a huge diversity and volume of world class gemstones such as sapphires, beryl, tourmaline, topaz and aquamarine. The variety of world class semi-precious gemstones in Scotland includes garnet, amethyst, citrine and our national gemstone - Cairngorm, a variety of Smokey quartz.

1 . Contributed Adam 'Two Skies' emerging from a Moonstone mine in Sri Lanka Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The 'Trinity Ring' created by Two Skies - an astonishing 3.3ct Scottish Sapphire, with upcycled Diamonds and crafted with pure hand-panned Scottish Gold. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales