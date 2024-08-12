Join in the Fringe fun at Strachan House
Come and join in the fun at Strachan House Care Home as we continue the spirit of the Edinburgh Fringe.
In the spirit of musical theatre, we encourage everyone to dress-up as their favourite musical character...What will you wear?
Commencing at 2pm on Saturday, August 17, the community are invited to join in the fun and games.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.