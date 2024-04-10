Local care home offers weekly exercise class for residents

The class has proven very popular with the residents, most of whom are over the age of 70 and have conditions such as dementia. As well as helping to build up strength and fitness levels, the class has also seen some of the residents who tend to be on the quieter side become more confident, social and engage more in the home. Margaret Davidson is the General Manager of Queens Manor Care Home, in Edinburgh. She has spoken about the benefits of the classes: "As people are aging, it is vital that we support them to maintain their strength and mobility. As our residents come to live here with us and settle into their new environment, whether it be for a few weeks respite or permanent care we wish to take advantage of every opportunity to help manage stress and build relationships. Classes like this help ensure ongoing social interaction and promote self-esteem. Since the classes started back in May 2023, there has been a measurable improvement in strength and mobility for each participating resident - this in turn can help with all aspects of physical and spiritual wellbeing. John Bernard, the Director & Head Coach of FitCare Scotland has said: “FitCare is Scotland’s leading provider of health and wellbeing services for private care homes and organisations that support adults with disabilities. We have been working with Queens Manor Care Home for close to over a year now, delivering fun functional fitness classes to their residents along with our bi-monthly FitChecks, in which we put residents through light fitness tests to test balance, coordination and strength to ensure our classes are improving all who take part and allow us to track vital progress. We have such fun with the amazing team at Queens Manor and are excited to continue this excellent partnership into the future. Queens Manor resident Audrey Rankine has said: “I love the weekly classes - they're great fun and I feel so much better after I take part! John often brings in his dogs to visit us too, which is a massive positive!"