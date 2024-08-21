Sinatra & Me Star Adds New Daytime Dates To Ed Fringe Show Due To Popular Demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

World-wide Frank Sinatra tribute sensation Richard Shelton has added a new afternoon time slot to his Fringe show Sinatra & Me due to demand. Running until the 25th of August, the actor had planned only nine performances of his global sell-out show which has toured New York, Los Angeles and London but has now included a three o'clock matinee performance in order to accommodate his fans.

Performing both of his Sinatra based shows, Sinatra & Me and Sinatra RAW, together in the same venue on Lauriston Street for the first time, Shelton has been wowing audiences with extraordinary personal anecdotes about Ol’ Blue Eyes himself. Where Sinatra RAW explores the darker, bitter side of the Rat Pack legend, Sinatra & Me focusses on the huge success that Shelton found when he inadvertently first stepped into the Hollywood star’s shoes. Although both shows conclude by indulging in smooth singalongs based on audience requests, providing a chance to sit back, relax and enjoy the sounds of a bygone era.

Sinatra & Me also details Shelton's journey towards recording his own album inspired by Sinatra, Shelton An Englishman in Love in LA written by BBC Composer of the Year, Alex Rudd.

Shelton said: “I’m often asked how I found Sinatra, but I think it’s more the other way around. My relationship with Sinatra is that of an actor –I understand how to go behind his blue eyes and into the mercurial mind of the man - to find out what made him tick. When you do that, you start to understand how the music defined him and how he acted his way through the lyrics of a song. When Sinatra sang of loss and loneliness, you were there with him in the bar at 3am. When he sang of love, you were flying to the moon right alongside him. That was his magic –storytelling. But you must find your own voice too and that’s what inspired mine.”

Sinatra & Me is on at C aurora - Main House, C venues at 3pm until 25 Aug, 65 min, £15, 12+

Sinatra RAW is on at C aurora - Main House, C venues at 9pm until 25 Aug, 21:00, 65 min, £15, 12+