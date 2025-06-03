Two volunteers celebrate 3,500 hours of dedicated devotion to dogs

Two dog-loving volunteers who have racked up a total of nearly two decades of dedicated devotion to Dogs Trust West Calder’s handsome hounds are encouraging others to come and join the volunteer team.

Having spent over 3,500 hours volunteering, Isabel Taggart and Kay Wallace are urging others this Volunteers’ Week to consider joining the Dogs Trust West Calder team.

Isabel Taggart from Livingston has been a firm fixture at the rehoming centre since 2011, when she first joined the volunteer team as a dog walker. Isobel has always liked dogs, but as she worked full-time, she didn’t have a dog of her own, so volunteering allowed her to help dogs in need.

When Isabel retired in 2017, everything changed as she adopted her first dog from Dogs Trust and continued to volunteer cleaning kennels. Isabel is so committed to the charity that both dogs she has rehomed from Dogs Trust, Jovi and Suzi, had experienced very unsettled starts in life and were proving difficult to rehome until Isabel came to the rescue.

Dogs Trust West Calder Volunteer Isabel Taggart

Isabel says: “You can’t take all the dogs home, but by volunteering, you are making their lives better. By cleaning the kennels, the staff can spend more time with the dogs, which makes me happy.

“As I am now retired, I feel it’s nice to still be making a contribution. I enjoy coming in in the morning and seeing the dogs' faces. The longer-term dogs get to know us and respond in a positive way. I feel a real sense of achievement volunteering with Dogs Trust.”

Kay Wallace, also from Livingston, began volunteering for Dogs Trust in 2021 after losing her beloved dog Pepsi the year before. Despite working full-time as a Treatment Room Nurse, Kay volunteers on Saturday and Sunday at the rehoming centre.

Kay said: “When I lost my Labrador Pepsi, I decided not to get another dog as it’s too heartbreaking when they die, so instead I’ve been volunteering ever since. My role involves cleaning the kennels and ensuring the dogs have a comfy, clean bed, which I love doing as no dog should have a scruffy bed.

Dogs Trust West Calder Volunteer Kay Wallace with Volunteer Co-ordinator Garry Lee

“Volunteering gives me so much joy. As much as I enjoy my job as a nurse, coming to the centre on the weekend are the best two days of the week. Spending time with the beautiful dogs is wonderful, especially saying good morning to them and seeing their reaction when they get to know you. I feel very much like I am part of the team at West Calder, where everyone is so hard-working and friendly. I recommend volunteering to anyone with the time and love of dogs.”

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking volunteers for different roles at the centre including:

·Canine Assistants who spend time helping clean the kennels and being with the dogs;

·Administrators who carry out tasks such as answering the phones, filing and carrying out internet research;

·Meet and greet volunteers who are often the first point of contact for visitors, ensuring people receive a warm welcome, and have an enjoyable visit;

·Volunteer Laundry Assistants to make sure dogs have clean and fresh blankets and bedding when it’s time to rest and enjoy a snooze;

·Home from Home foster carers who care for dogs in their home temporarily until they find their forever homes. Dogs Trust meets all costs involved in caring for the dog.

Although more than 60 people currently give their time to help at the centre, Volunteer Co-ordinator Garry Lee, says they would love more to join.

Garry says: “Our volunteers are amazing and go above and beyond for our dogs here at West Calder rehoming centre. They devote so much of their free time to us and are always willing to help whenever possible. Without them, giving the dogs everything they need would be much more difficult.

“Isabel has been a core member of our volunteer team for many years. When she retired, she moved closer to the centre and was then able to volunteer more often. She also helps other volunteers by giving them lifts to and from the centre. Kay is also a valued part of the team. She works extremely hard Monday to Friday as a nurse and yet spends her weekend mornings with us, looking after our dogs. We really appreciate their hard work and dedication.

“Every volunteer makes a huge difference to what we can achieve at the centre, and we welcome more local dog lovers to come and join us.”

Volunteers must be aged 18 and over, and all are welcome. It’s a fantastic way to develop new skills, gain further experience and meet new friends. All that’s required is a positive attitude and a love of dogs.

To find out more, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/support-us/volunteering/roles or contact Garry Lee, Volunteer Co-ordinator at [email protected]