Unicorn-loving Harry seeks his fairytale happy ever after

A former stray dog who has been cared for at Dogs Trust West Calder for 17 months, and loves his unicorn toys, is searching for his fairytale happy ever after forever home.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Harry loves all things pink and is rarely seen without one of his beloved fluffy unicorn toys, having now amassed quite a collection. In Scotland, the unicorn is the national animal, a symbol of the Scottish monarchy, associated with purity, innocence, and power, so it is very apt that Harry cannot resist the allure of the unicorn, as he is a loving boy with a heart as soft as his favourite plushy companions.

Playful Harry, who is 11 years old, is described by his many admirers at Dogs Trust as a happy, sweet-natured, charming boy who believes the world was made for cuddles, and therefore, seeks one from everyone he meets.

Zoe James, Assistant Manager Administration at Dogs Trust West Calder, said: “Harry is a gorgeous boy who is very affectionate and loves human company, so he spends every day in the office, which is a real treat for us. Harry is rarely a few feet away from one of his beloved unicorns which he plays with, sleeps with, and shows off with great pride to everyone and anyone.

“While in our care, he has spent time in a foster home where he received a glowing report from his foster carer. They said he was loving and affectionate, relaxed and well behaved in the home, was happy to be left for a few hours, and of course, he loved to play with soft toys. His other favourite things include cosy beds, human friends, chin and belly rubs, lying next to you on the sofa and cheese. Harry is a special boy who just wants to be loved and will give so much love in return, so we hope he meets a fellow unicorn-loving perfect match very soon.”

Harry is known as a Dogs Trust "Underdog," a term used by the charity for dogs who have been waiting for their forever home for more than six months. These dogs often require additional training, ongoing veterinary care, or have specific rehoming needs, while others, like Harry, are simply overlooked.

Harry needs to be the only pet in his new home. He could live with secondary school aged children and would like a garden where he can potter and play with his majestic soft toys. If your idea of happiness involves peace and quiet, sofa snuggles, and a sprinkle of magic, then Harry might be your pawfect match.

To find out more about Harry and the other dogs in the care of Dogs Trust West Calder, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/westcalder