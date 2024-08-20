Venues Place Accessibility First At Edinburgh Fringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summerhall and Zoo Venues are prioritising accessibility at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe by teaming up with Sight Loss Councils and Sight Scotland’s Policy Group to ensure an inclusive experience for all visitors, including those with visual impairments.

Both Fringe venues face significant accessibility challenges, much like many other historic venues in the capital. The age and architectural design of the buildings make structural modifications difficult to implement, posing unique obstacles in creating a fully accessible environment.

As part of their commitment to accessibility, both Summerhall and Zoo Venues provided vision impairment awareness training to staff members. Led by Callum Lancashire, Engagement Manager for Sight Loss Councils in Scotland, the training covered a range of topics designed to enhance the accessibility and inclusivity of both venues.

Key components of the training included:

Callum Lancashire, members of the Sight Scotland Policy Group, and staff from Zoo Venues

· Awareness Building: Emphasising the importance of awareness in accessibility, the training educated staff on best practices when interacting with members of the public who have visual impairments.

· Communication Skills: Staff were trained in effective communication techniques to ensure clear and respectful interactions with visually impaired visitors.

· Addressing Stigmas: The sessions tackled common stigmas surrounding visual impairments, fostering an environment of understanding and empathy based on lived experiences.

· Understanding Eye Conditions: Participants gained insights into the five main eye conditions, learning how these conditions affect vision and identifying specific areas where support is required.

Staff from Zoo Venues are taught to Sighted Guide during the recent VI training

· Sighted Guiding Training: Practical training on sighted guiding was provided, equipping staff with the skills to assist visually impaired visitors safely and confidently.

· Tailored Tips and Tricks: The training included practical advice and lived experience examples, specifically tailored to the unique layout and features of Summerhall.

Callum Lancashire, Engagement Manager for Sight Loss Councils, explains: “We very much welcome the commitment of these venues to improving accessibility for people with visual impairments. Like many older venues, Summerhall and Zoo Venues, face numerous challenges when it comes to accessibility. However, small changes can make a huge difference. We are not asking venues to be perfect, but many do need to improve. Awareness is key—understanding the needs and experiences of visually impaired individuals is the first step towards creating a more inclusive environment. It’s great to see a proactive approach being taken, and these venues are a great example for other venues to follow.”

Amber Cordiner, Head of Events & Operations, comments: “We were delighted to welcome Callum from the Sight Loss Councils for accessibility training recently. The feedback from all our staff is the session felt really engaging and was delivered in a really approachable manner. We are committed to making Summerhall accessible for everyone and this training has led us to make a number of positive changes which will hopefully improve the experience for blind and partially sighted people.”

Jo Brown, a Producer at Zoo Venues, who attended the VI training alongside a number of her colleagues, comments: “It was great to welcome Callum from the Sight Loss Councils, and members of Sight Scotland’s Policy Group, for our recent accessibility training session. Our team found the workshop both informative and inspiring, with everyone who attended commenting on how much they gained from it. They now feel much more knowledgeable about vision impairment and the specific needs and requirements of those affected. This invaluable training has already inspired us to look at how we can better accommodate blind and partially sighted individuals. Additionally, we’re excited to extend this training to our entire team in preparation for next year’s Fringe.”

Bilal Iqbal from Sight Scotland’s Policy Group, whose members are all blind or partially sighted, adds: “We recently released a report calling for improved accessibility in Scottish venues, and we are thrilled that venues are committing to this training to enhance accessibility for visually impaired individuals. Our report emphasises the need for increased collaboration with venues across Scotland and leverages lived experiences to make practical recommendations.”

Sight Loss Councils are delivered in Scotland by Sight Scotland, Sight Scotland Veterans and Visibility Scotland and funded by Thomas Pocklington Trust.

For more information please visit sightscotland.org.uk