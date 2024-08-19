What happens when you try to produce a Hollywood Blockbuster LIVE at The Edinburgh Fringe on a shoes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heroes. Villains. Explosions. Car chases. Stunts. Helicopters. Slow-motion action. Pure Hollywood. All in under one hour in a basement theatre in Edinburgh? Believe it or not, with a whole lot of cardboard, a cast of four and an audience willing to be thrilled with the impossible made possible, and you’re there. Comedy is all about coming up with an idea that you find funny. The funny Idea has to open up into a mine of comedic nuggets that can be sustained throughout your story. If that happens, you might also have half a chance of making an audience laugh, which is what we hope we can do with SPY MOVIE: The Play!

By Jack Stacey

Heroes. Villains. Explosions. Car chases. Stunts. Helicopters. Slow-motion action. Pure Hollywood. All in under one hour in a basement theatre in Edinburgh? Believe it or not, with a whole lot of cardboard, a cast of four and an audience willing to be thrilled with the impossible made possible, and you’re there. Comedy is all about coming up with an idea that you find funny. The funny Idea has to open up into a mine of comedic nuggets that can be sustained throughout your story. If that happens, you might also have half a chance of making an audience laugh, which is what we hope we can do with SPY MOVIE: The Play!

But why spies? We have always loved them, from John le Carré to James Bond via Inspector Clouseau; they have always thrilled and intrigued us. There is something about being a spy that is so removed from our everyday lives that it creates an excitement and mystery that makes them captivating in reality and fiction. For comedy writers, it is also the reason that they are so easily lampooned and satirised. In the movies some of the greatest comedies ever made involve loving parodies of spies. Peter Sellers in the Pink Panther series, Mike Myers as Austin Powers and more recently, OSS 117 (Check it out; it's brilliant). Audiences love spies when they are saving the world, but they also love it when they make us laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spy Movie: The Play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2024

In the not-so-distant past, we had written a tv sitcom pilot called Section 13; it followed a group of hapless spies that MI6 put together to combat the rise in cyber spying by using cold war techniques. Whilst the show was never commissioned, we had a lot of fun writing it and always wanted to come back to the genre. Then, one day, whilst we were sitting drinking cans of beer outside of a popular express supermarket discussing ideas for our next play (writing is a glamorous thing), one of us said “why don't we write a play about Spies!” Of course, we both thought, ‘We love spies, and it is high time there was a new comedic play about them!’ However we needed a hook, something different and new. Something that would set our play apart from just your average spoof….

Then we hit upon it: what if the play was never meant to be a play? What if it was meant to be a big-budget, star-studded epic, but due to a lack of funding, all of this had to be done as a Fringe play with Barbie dolls as stunt doubles and party poppers as explosions?

We first wrote the show for a three-week slot at The Hope Theatre in London, which we had been offered without anything prepared. With a month of writing and a week of rehearsal, we opened the show to an audience of seven. We began the process of re-writing, which is still happening now, during our run at The Pleasance Courtyard at this year’s Fringe to sold-out audiences of over one hundred. We reworked the show with our brilliant cast (Emily Waters, Jo Hartland and James Watterson) with the guidance of our fantastic and ever-patient director, Katie-Ann McDonough. Every show is different, and many of our favourite moments in the show have been borne out of improvisations by the cast and us during performances. We hope to continue this process and expand the show to bring it back to The Fringe next year, bigger and better funded than ever! We’ve had such a great response to the show, and our reviews (professional and audience) have been so encouraging for this new show, our first ever under the banner of A. Cabbage Productions. We’re on at midday every day (except Tuesdays) until 26th August, so if you’d like to have a giggle and an hour of fun, come and see The Greatest Spy Movie (n)Ever made! You won’t regret it, or get your money back. (There is a strict no-refund policy).

SPY MOVIE: The Play! is playing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival at Pleasance Courtyard, Beneath, 31 July – 26 Aug 2024 at 12pm. Tickets at: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/spy-movie-the-play.