A new voice rises on the farm: Sam Blythe takes the reins in Animal Farm

Guy Masterson’s legendary solo show returns to Edinburgh Fringe for its 30th anniversary – with a bold new lead

This summer at 13.00 at George Square Studio Four at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, a barnyard revolution will be stirring once more.

To mark 80 years since the publication of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, and three decades since its world-famous solo adaptation first took the Fringe by storm, Guy Masterson’s powerhouse production returns – this time with a new name on the bill. Actor Sam Blythe takes the mantle in a stirring reimagining of this theatrical classic, directed by Masterson himself.

First performed by Masterson in 1995 and now a global touchstone of solo performance, Animal Farm has long been lauded for its visceral intensity and political bite. Now, Blythe brings his own formidable energy and physicality to Orwell’s iconic cast of creatures, from the idealistic Snowball to the tyrannical Napoleon, the noble Boxer to the cunning Squealer – not to mention the sheep, hens, ducks, dogs, and even the cats.

Sam Blythe in Animal Farm

“Animal magic! Not to be missed!” hailed BBC Radio, while The Times famously quipped, “Some shows are more equal than others!” And critics agree – this new incarnation is every bit as electrifying as the original.

Masterson, an Olivier Award-winner and Fringe stalwart whose solo work includes Under Milk Wood, Shylock, and A Christmas Carol, remains at the helm as director. But it’s Blythe’s turn in the spotlight – and he rises to the challenge with grace, grit, and a compelling stage presence honed through immersive work in Peaky Blinders: The Rise, Doctor Who: Time Fracture, and the Dickensian feast show The Great Christmas Feast. His solo Hamlet, Method In My Madness, debuted to critical acclaim at EdFringe 2024 and returns this year as a festival favourite (10:40, George Square Studio 4).

With Animal Farm, Blythe transforms a bare stage into Orwell’s chillingly familiar world – a world where the promises of revolution curdle into tyranny, and where the line between human and beast blurs under the weight of power. His performance is a tour de force of physical theatre, conjuring a full cast of characters with nothing but voice, movement, and sheer conviction.

As the show’s 30th anniversary underscores the timeless urgency of Orwell’s allegory, Animal Farm in 2025 is not just a revival – it’s a reckoning. “I mean,” asks the play with a wink and a warning, “it could never happen to us… could it?”

www.assemblyfestival.com