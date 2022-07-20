Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

In a partnership between Wild in Art and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), 42 delightful giraffes have brought colour to some of the city’s most iconic locations to raise funds for wildlife conservation.

The unique art trail will run until August 29 before culminating in a farewell weekend at Edinburgh Zoo in September.

The beautiful sculpture depicts a Scottish wildflower meadow, displaying native flowers as well as bees and butterflies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today we feature a sculpture titled, Keeping Native Biodiversity is a Tall Order, which can be found in Canonmills on Glenogle Road.

This topical sculpture depicts a Scottish wildflower meadow and includes native flowers such as thistles, poppies and cornflowers, as well as bees and butterflies.

Artist, Tabita W Harvey, designed her giraffe sculpture to highlight a subject that is close to her heart – the important role meadow habitats play in biodiversity, providing an effective ecosystem by housing native wildflowers, insects and animals.

logo

The Edinburgh-based artist was prompted to raise awareness about these precious environments after it was reported that 97 per cent of British wildflower meadows have been lost over the last 75 years.

Tabita, who has been living and working in Scotland for over a decade, likes to do engage in a variety of art forms from photography and painting to pen doodles and paper art.

Giraffes have been Tabita’s favourite animal ever since she was licked in the face by one on a trip to the zoo at just two-years-old, and she is delighted to be part of the Giraffe About Town project.

Edinburgh-based artist, Tabita W Harvey, said she's loved giraffes ever since she was licked in the face by one on a trip to the zoo, aged two.

Sponsored by E.ON, this sculpture aims to remind us that the smaller and lesser-known organisms in nature are necessary for large animals and plant life to thrive. The artist said people often tend to picture larger animals when they think of conservation and can forget the vital role played by the smallest creatures and plants.

You can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.