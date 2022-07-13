Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Edinburgh Zoo’s Giraffe About Town project has seen a troop of colourful, majestic mammals decorate the capital streets to raise much needed funds for wildlife conservation.

The impressive art trail of towering, eight foot high giraffes also encourages Edinburgh residents to rekindle their love for the city by encouraging people to explore the city to spot the delightful giraffes around the capital’s most famous landmarks.

The Penguin Parade aims to inspire the viewer to learn more about the life and plight of the world’s penguin populations.

The project will run until August 29, before the giraffes are auctioned off in September at a farewell weekend at Edinburgh Zoo.

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today, we feature The Penguin Parade, which can be found by the Morningside Clock.

Emily-Rose Cripps is a graphic design student at Oxford Brookes University who loves to work with bright and bold colours.

Designed by Emily-Rose Cripps, these beautiful, flightless birds can waddle their way into anyone's heart. The penguins are painted in their most agile and graceful state, swooping and diving into water.

Emily-Rose is a second-year graphic design student at Oxford Brookes University who works in both digital and physical mediums. Bright and bold colours feature heavily in her artwork as she tries to portray the richness that the world has to offer.

Sponsored by Expert Sleepers Ltd, this giraffe showcases the three species of penguin found at Edinburgh Zoo – Gentoo, King and Rockhopper.

Expert Sleepers Ltd, a Morningside-based music technology company situated near the giraffe sculpture, said they are big fans of the zoo, and are proud to support the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

