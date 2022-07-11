Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The unique art trail, that runs until August 29, sees 42 giant giraffe sculptures decorate Edinburgh’s city centre to raise funds for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

The project also encourages people of Edinburgh to get out and about and rekindle their love for the capital by trying to spot all the colourful creatures around the city’s famous landmarks.

The design of the giraffe celebrates Scottish produce and encourages people to eat healthier.

Following a five-month closure of Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park owing to Covid-19 restrictions, the charity lost over £1.5 million.

To help with RZSS recovery efforts, the project will culminate in a farewell weekend in September at Edinburgh Zoo where the charming giraffes will be auctioned off to raise much needed funds wildlife conservation.

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today, we feature Grown Locally, which can be found at the St Andrews and St George's Church on George Street.

Rachelle Wong is an Edinburgh-based illustrator.

Designed by Rachelle Wong, Grown Locally is a celebration of the amazing and varied local produce that Scotland has to offer.

The sculpture focuses on fruits and vegetables, with the artist’s hope that her colourful illustrations entice everyone to value healthy eating and make healthy choices.

The Edinburgh-based illustrator said she spends the majority of her time obsessing over food – something that is evident in her designs. Rachelle likes to focus on local produce and cultural cuisines and her designs are available in a range of homeware, paper goods and gifts.

Stack & Still Logo

Grown Locally is proudly sponsored by Stack & Still pancake house on George Street.

