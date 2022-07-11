Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

In a partnership between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and Wild in Art, the unique art trail aims to raise much needed funds for wildlife conservation.

The herd of 42 impressive giraffes, that have been designed and decorated by UK artists and communities, can be seen across Edinburgh at famous landmarks and buildings.

Anne-Marie Byrne has painted for many charity trails across the UK.

The project will run until August 29 before culminating in a farewell weekend at Edinburgh Zoo in September where the delightful giraffes will be auctioned off to raise funds for the RZSS.

Following a five-month closure of Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park, the charity lost over £1.5 million owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said: “Giraffe About Town will help local people and tourists fall in love with Scotland’s capital all over again by encouraging them to get out about town and explore these beautiful sculptures, while at the same time supporting the recovery of our wildlife conservation charity.”

Poppy is inspired by the works of world famous Leith artist Eduardo Paolozzi.

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today, we feature Poppy, who can be found outside the OMNi Centre at Greenside Row.

Covered with fragments of bright, eye-catching Pop Art, Poppy is designed with a patchwork of shapes in the pattern of a giraffe's natural markings.

Created by Anne-Marie Byrne, her sculpture is a tribute to the pioneering works of Edinburgh artist, Sir Eduardo Paolozzi.

After many years in non-creative work, Anne-Marie rediscovered her love of painting when the Wild in Art pigs came to Ipswich. Since then, Anne-Marie has painted for many charity trails across the UK. Her designs include a lion disguised as a tiger, a biker bee, an underwater gorilla and a superhero wallaby.

Located outside its sponsor, the OMNi centre, Poppy’s design samples and reinterprets elements of Paolozzi’s works, whose colourful collages and prints led the way for the likes Andy Warhol.

Remember, you can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.