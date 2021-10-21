Edinburgh Zoo was first opened to the public in 1913, when it was called the Scottish National Zoological Park, and since then has provided a fun and educational day out for millions of families from around the world.

It was the brainchild of Edinburgh lawyer Thomas Hailing Gillespie, who founded the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland in 1909 which, in turn, purchased the Corstorphine Hill site from Edinburgh Town Council in 1913.

Gillespie modelled the zoo on Hamburg’s Tierpark Hagenbeck in Germany, which replaced the traditional steel cages with open enclosures that more resembled the animals’ natural habitat.

A visit by King George VI in 1948 led to the prefix ‘Royal’ being added to the society’s name and it remains the only zoo with a royal charter in the UK.

Some of the zoo’s most famous residents were added in January 1914 when three king penguins arrived, supplied by the Christian Salvesen whaling expedition which docked in Leith.

They were the the first penguins in the world to be shown outside the South Atlantic.

Another landmark moment with the flightless birds came were when the zoo became the first to hatch a king penguin in captivity in 1919 and then when the legendary penguin parade was created - accidentally - in 1950 after some of the birds escaped their enclosure.

Since then numerous animals have joined the Edinburgh Zoo family, while the institution has continued to fulfil its original aim of maintaining an active breeding programme while supporting biodiversity, conservation and sustainability initiatives.

And the zoo made international headlines in 2011 when Tian Tian and Yang Guang arrived from China – becoming the first giant pandas to live in the UK for 17 years and instantly becoming the zoo’s star attractions.

Here are 25 pictures to take you back to the zoo in the 1950s and 1960s.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. A leisurely stroll Dumbo, the zoo's baby elephant, enjoys a stroll with a few friends in August 1958. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Feeding time A wildcat kitten is handfed by Mr Fisher, Director of Edinburgh Zoo, in July 1963. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

3. Nice to meet you A little girl meets a chimpanzee at Edinburgh Zoo in November 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Pack up a penguin Penguins are packed into boxes to travel to a zoo in Iceland in August 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales