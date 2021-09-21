Lothian Road was originally built to give access from the west end of Princes Street to the new residential areas of Edinburgh’s southside.

Today it’s home to several of the Capital’s landmarks and cultural attractions, including the Usher Hall, the Edinburgh Filmhouse, Festival Square and the Waldorf Astoria Hotel – alongside a myriad of popular bars and restaurants.

But arguably the road’s heyday was in the 1960s, when shoppers flocked to luxury stores, the ABC Cinema (now the Caley Picturehouse pub) hosted some of the biggest names in music, and stars of the screen took to the red carpet for glitzy film premieres.

Here are 17 pictures that whill take you back to the Swinging Sixties on Lothian Road.

1. The Beatles The Beatles pictured before their Edinburgh show at the ABC on Lothian Road in October 1964. Photo: Unknown

2. Fab four fans Dedicated Beatles fans queued overnight outside the ABC to secure a golden ticket to see their favourite band. Photo: Unknown

3. New markings At the end of the 1950s these new road markings were laid out on Lothian Road designed to help traffic flow easier. Motorists were not convinced and the police had to issue a statement through the press urging drivers to follow the arrows. Photo: Unknown

4. Ticket to ride secured The long wait for Beatles tickets was worth it though - as these excited fans jumping for joy outside the ABC clearly show. Photo: Unknown