A significant port north of Edinburgh, Leith is famous for more than its sunshine.

This waterfront hub looking over the Firth of Forth has seen its share of history – from royal visits to sieges, naval battles to dockyard strikes. Its people are proud of its rich culture and heritage, and pioneering spirit.

Now it’s the home of the Royal Yacht Britannia, the picturesque Shore bustling with restaurants, and even a hidden beach.

But way back when Leith was quite different. After the Second World War, the docks went into decline and the area built a reputation for drugs and prostitution – famously portrayed later in Trainspotting.

But that is not the whole picture of Leith in the 1950s and ‘60s. Let’s take a look through the Edinburgh Evening News archives, to how Leith was more than half a century ago.

1. Children's Playground Children running on the old Johnston Street in November 1962. The sign shows the street was a designated children's playground with vehicles banned after 4pm.

2. Leith Fort Leith Fort 21 storey flats nearing completion in April 1963. The tower blocks on Lindsay Road became synonymous with drug use, antisocial behaviour and some of Edinburgh's worst troublemakers. They were demolished in 1997.

3. Last horse at the docks Charlie was the last horse working at Leith Docks - pictured here with driver Willie Nolan in the shadow of a ship in April 1963.

4. The Duke arrives The Duke of Edinburgh visits US Coastguard Cutter Eagle at Leith (July 1962).