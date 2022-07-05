Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The unique art trail, that runs until August 29, sees 42 giant giraffe sculptures decorate Edinburgh’s city centre to raise funds for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

The project also encourages people of Edinburgh to get out and about and rekindle their love for the capital by trying to spot all the colourful creatures around the city’s famous landmarks.

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said: “Giraffe About Town will help local people and tourists fall in love with Scotland’s capital all over again by encouraging them to get out about town and explore these beautiful sculptures, while at the same time supporting the recovery of our wildlife conservation charity.”

Following a five-month closure of Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park, the charity lost over £1.5 million owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

To help with RZSS recovery efforts, the project will culminate in a farewell weekend in September at Edinburgh Zoo where the charming giraffes will be auctioned off to raise much needed funds wildlife conservation.

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today, we feature Stand Tall For Giraffes, which assumes a fitting location at one of the city’s highest points, and can be found at the top of Calton Hill.

Design by Loïs Cordelia, Stand Tall for Giraffes celebrates giraffes in the wild in Uganda. The orange colour represents beautiful Ugandan sunsets and the patterns on the ossicones and tail are adapted from authentic Ugandan fabrics, reflecting the vibrant colours of the country.

Loïs is a community artist, speed-painter and tutor, based in Ipswich, who studied Arabic at the University of Edinburgh. Before the pandemic, she used to create most of her artwork live in public. Since lockdown, she has focused instead on presenting art demonstrations and tutorials via her YouTube channel.

