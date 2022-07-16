Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

In a partnership between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and Wild in Art, the unique art trail will run until August 29 before culminating in a farewell weekend at Edinburgh Zoo in September where the delightful giraffes will be auctioned off to raise funds for wildlife conservation.

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reilly Creative was created by husband and wife duo, Kieron and Lynsey, who have been painting sculpture trails since 2015.

Today we feature You’re Having a Giraffe, which can be found outside the Gyle Shopping Centre.

The colourful creature pays homage to all the comedians who bring laughter to the capital throughout the year and who perform at the annual Fringe Festival. Creators of the sculpture, Reilly Creative, thought it would be fitting to decorate their giraffe with their favourite animal jokes accompanied with colourful illustrations.

Reilly Creative is an artistic husband and wife duo made up of Kieron and Lynsey who have been painting sculpture trails since 2015.

The sculpture is decorated with colourful illustrations and accompanied by its creator's favourite animal jokes.

When they aren’t working on a project together, Lynsey is a freelance artist, whose work includes painting for theatre companies and Kieron is a cartoonist, creating digital caricatures for private commissions, weddings, events, and businesses.

Sponsored by Printwell, You’re Having a Giraffe celebrates a city which is full of jokes and laughter and hopes to bring a smile to all who come to visit it at the Gyle.

Printwell pride themselves on being a strong, stable and independent family-owned business that offer the full range of print options - from single colour to multi-colour digital and litho printing.

Remember, you can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.

Printwell logo

When you find a sculpture, enter the four digit code into the app and you might unlock a reward from one of our sponsors.

You can also add to the gallery of sculptures, vote for your favourite and track how far you have walked whilst doing the trail.