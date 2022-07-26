Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique art trail will run until August 29 before culminating in a farewell weekend in September, where the sculptures will be auctioned off to raise funds for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

CALA Homes proudly sponsors The Giraffe of the Water of Leith

Today we feature The Giraffe of the Water of Leith, which can be found on Castle Street.

The Giraffe of the Water of Leith illustrates a contemporary map of the City’s beloved river, depicting many popular destinations along the frequented beauty spot, including, Dean Village, the Royal Botanic Gardens and Leith.

Edinburgh-based artist, Melanie Grandidge, took inspiration for her design after working near the shore - an area the artist said evokes a strong sense of nostalgia, with several locations along the river being close to her heart.

The colourful sculpture showcases the nature, heritage and community of the Water of Leith and visitors will be able to see some of the river’s wildlife in the design including, otters, deer and a kingfisher.

This beautiful sculpture depicts a contemporary map of the Water of Leith, including famous landmarks along the river and the wildlife that inhabits the area.

Whilst decorating her sculpture, Melanie realised that the curved shape of a giraffe’s body, effectively complements the winding shape of a map, and the local artist hopes that her design will celebrate the history, art and nature of the Water of Leith.

Melanie Grandidge is a freelance illustrator who loves to tell stories through her artwork – especially through the mediums of watercolour, ink and lino printing.

Since graduating from the Edinburgh College of Art, Melanie has created illustrations for children’s books and taken on a range of unique commissions.

The Giraffe of the Water of Leith is proudly sponsored by Cala Homes, an award-winning housebuilder responsible for delivering some of the city’s landmark developments, including The Crescent at Donaldson’s and Waterfront Plaza in Leith.

You can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.