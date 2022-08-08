Giraffe About Town: Eight-foot tall giraffe is looking for cuddles in Stockbridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique art trail, that runs until August 29, sees 42 giant giraffe sculptures decorate the city to raise much needed funds for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

For the next month we will introduce you to these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Cosy Bosies can be found in Stockbridge

Today we feature Cosy Bosies, which can be found in Stockbridge near St Bernard’s Row.

Created by Dundee-based artist, Suzanne Scott, this charming giraffe is dressed in a bright red jumper and displays a cheeky, nonchalant demeanour.

Suzanne, who works under the name WhimSicAL LusH, thought her giraffe might miss their native African weather as well as feeling a bit homesick so would therefore need some clothing and a ‘bosie’ – Scottish slag for a cuddle.

The artist based her giraffe’s outfit on her own favourite woolly jumper and said her design was “all about feeling safe and warm in your favourite cosy jumper.”

When asked what it was like to paint an eight-foot-tall giraffe, the artist said: “For someone who’s a little bit scared of heights, it’s a little bit unnerving at times but you get into the zone when you’re painting.”

She added: “But my knees did go a bit wobbly quite a lot.”

Suzanne, who produced three giraffe sculptures for the art trail, has been a freelance artist since 2010, and creates unique illustrations that are inspired by nature.

Cosy Bosies is proudly sponsored by Sidey

She said she has loved being a part of the Giraffe About Town project, and her favourite part is seeing the public interact with her sculptures – especially when children give them a bosie.

Cosy Bosies is proudly sponsored by Sidey, one of the UK’s largest window and door specialists. The Perth-based company have showrooms located in Edinburgh and Perth.

You can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.