Giraffe About Town: flower themed sculpture blossoms outside Usher Hall

Edinburgh Zoo’s Giraffe About Town project, which sees a herd of 42 charming giraffe sculptures spread across the Capital, continues to bring joy to residents and visitors alike.

By Neil Johnstone
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 4:55 am

The unique art trail will run until August 29 before culminating in a farewell weekend in September where the sculptures will be auctioned off to raise funds for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

For the next month, we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Standing outside Usher Hall, this colourful artwork depicts a range of flowers to symbolise rebirth, recovery and new beginnings.

Today, we feature Flora, who can be found outside the Usher Hall.

Inspired by Edinburgh’s picturesque Victoria Street, artist Carolina Haraki wanted to bring a splash of colour to the traditional sandstone backdrop of Edinburgh.

The Cyprus-born artist, selected the most striking colours from the famous Edinburgh street, producing an vibrant artwork that depicts intricate flowers to symbolise rebirth, recovery and blossoming new beginnings.

Carolina is a textile designer and visual storyteller with a multidisciplinary background and approach to design, specialising in site specific artwork and printed textiles.

Carolina Haraki is a textile designer who loves to use vibrant colours and playful patterns.

Graduating from the Edinburgh College of Art in 2020, Carolina tries to bring the spirit of her culture into her work through her use of vibrant colours and playful patterns.

The Edinburgh-based artist, whose previous works have explored diversity, inclusivity and wildlife conservation, said: “I hope to bring some colour into the grey streets of Edinburgh with Flora and bring a few smiles to people’s faces!”

This attractive sculpture is sponsored by Flock, an Edinburgh-based adverting agency. Flock recently worked with the RZSS on a campaign to celebrate the return of giraffes to Edinburgh Zoo last summer after a 15 year absence.

This colourful sculpture is proudly sponsored by Flock.

You can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.

When you find a sculpture, enter the four digit code into the app and you might unlock a reward from one of the sponsors.

You can also add to the gallery of sculptures, vote for your favourite, and track how far you have walked whilst doing the trail.

The app costs 89p with proceeds going to the RZSS.

