The unique art trail is a partnership between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and Wild in Art and aims to raise much needed funds for wildlife conservation.

The project will run until August 29 before culminating in a farewell weekend in September where the delightful giraffes will be auctioned off at Edinburgh Zoo.

This striking sculpture features iconic landmarks, including Edinburgh Castle, the Forth Rail Bridge and St Giles Cathedral.

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said: “Giraffe About Town will help local people and tourists fall in love with Scotland’s capital all over again by encouraging them to get out about town and explore these beautiful sculptures, while at the same time supporting the recovery of our wildlife conservation charity.”

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today we feature Edinburgh At Night, which can be found on George Street.

Designed by Megan Hicklin, Edinburgh at Night features a golden Edinburgh cityscape, showcasing well known capital landmarks, including Edinburgh Castle, Scott Monument, the Forth Rail Bridge and St Giles Cathedral.

Megan Hicklin is an Edinburgh-based illustrator and co-founder of Neon Magpie, a Rose Street business that creates hand illustrated cards, prints and bespoke gifts.

Above the famous skyline is dark blue sky, full of fireworks, twinkling stars and a bright crescent moon – with the bold, contrasting colours ensuring this giraffe will stand out - even at night.

Megan has been working as an illustrator at her Edinburgh-based company Neon Magpie for seven years. She is passionate about drawing iconic parts of Edinburgh and loves making illustrations for children, employing a range of mediums.

This classy sculpture is proudly sponsored by ESPC, Edinburgh’s popular property agent.

You can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.

When you find a sculpture, enter the four digit code into the app and you might unlock a reward from one of the sponsors.

You can also add to the gallery of sculptures, vote for your favourite and track how far you have walked whilst doing the trail.