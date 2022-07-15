Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The unique art trail, that runs until August 29, sees 42 giant giraffe sculptures decorate Edinburgh and its surrounding areas to raise much needed funds for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head In The Clouds depicts a fantasy world where adorable animals can be seen going about their day.

Today we feature Head in the Clouds, which can be found outside Fountain Park.

This beautiful sculpture depicts a fantasy world of cosy tree houses, sky-ship adventures and space exploration, inhabited by a magical array of animal-folk and is inspired by family and friends of the artist, Lizzie Seymour.

Sponsored by Fountain Park, Head in the Clouds shows each adorable critter going about their day in this wonderful bright world – look out for the creatures hidden in the clouds!

Lizzie, who works at Edinburgh Zoo, said she her design was influenced by her love of colour and her affinity with nature. The artist added that her job provides her with a continuous source of delight and inspiration and she never tires of her view of the penguins from her office window.

Lizzie Seymour said her job at Edinburgh Zoo provides a continuous source of delight and inspiration.

With a background in design and media, Lizzie has more than 10 years experience working in creative technologies - from web development, graphic design to education. Lizzie moved to Edinburgh in 2017 to join the RZSS as the first learning technologist in a zoo in the UK, and enjoys using her unique combination of design, technology and education skills to help people connect with nature.

Fountain Park is just west of Edinburgh city centre, and features a cinema, Nuffield Health gym, casino, bowling alley, trampoline park and an excellent range of restaurants, bars and pubs.

Remember, you can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.

Fountain Park proudly sponsors Head In The Clouds

You can also add to the gallery of sculptures and track how far you have walked whilst doing the trail.