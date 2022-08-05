Giraffe About Town: New artwork offers colourful city map outside the City Chambers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The unique art trail is a partnership between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and Wild in Art and aims to raise much needed funds for wildlife conservation.

The project will run until August 29 before culminating in a farewell weekend in September where the delightful giraffes will be auctioned off at Edinburgh Zoo.

Mapping The City is proudly sponsored by the City of Edinburgh Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today we feature Mapping the City, which can be found inside the City Chambers courtyard.

Edinburgh-based artist, Victoria Rose Ball, took inspiration from the twists and turns of Edinburgh’s streets to create a map of the capital on her giraffe sculpture.

Victoria’s design was shaped from research into people’s favourite locations within the city – from tourist hotspots and beautiful landmarks to locations that hold a special significance to her.

Victoria Rose Ball is an Edinburgh-based illustrator, designer and typographer.

The giraffe sculpture features several recognisable landmarks, including the Forth Bridge, Edinburgh Zoo and the Royal Botanic Gardens.

The artist said that Edinburgh is the perfect location for admiring beautiful architecture and it was a “no-brainer” to bring that concept to her sculpture.

Victoria is an illustrator, designer and typographer based in Edinburgh, who graduated from the Edinburgh College of Art in 2016. She has always been fascinated by “all things building and architecture related” and enjoys creating fun and colourful illustrations, often mixing up perspectives and colour schemes to give a quirky twist on the classic landmarks of a city.

This interesting sculpture can be found outside the City Chambers.

Mapping The City is proudly sponsored by the City of Edinburgh Council.

You can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.

When you find a sculpture, enter the four digit code into the app and you might unlock a reward from one of the trail’s sponsors.

You can also add to the gallery of sculptures, vote for your favourite and track how far you have walked whilst doing the trail.