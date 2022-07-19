Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique art trail, that runs until August 29, sees 42 giant giraffe sculptures decorate Edinburgh’s city centre to raise funds for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Dundee-based artist, Rio Moore, believes everyone can play a part to help protect our wildlife’s future.

Today we feature Wildlife Warrior, who can be found outside Waverley Station.

Wildlife Warrior is simultaneously gentle and strong, standing tall as a dedicated protector - an analogy for amazing staff at Edinburgh Zoo and the Highland Wildlife Park.

Designed by Rio Moore, also known as Kitchimama, this extraordinary and eye catching sculpture is inspired by the aforementioned charity’s conservation work and aims to highlight the importance of saving and preserving Scotland’s wildlife.

The elements included in the design have been created in collaboration with the staff at Highland Wildlife Park to emphasise and celebrate the interconnectedness of life and raise awareness of these important issues.

Wildlife Warrior is a noble protector of animals, reflecting the amazing work by staff at Edinburgh Zoo and the Highland Wildlife Park.

Wildlife Warrior and the team at Highland Wildlife Park hope to inspire us all to remember the past, respect the present and protect the future of Scotland’s delicately balanced ecosystems.

Rio is an illustrator, sculptor, and painter who recently created a 10ft whale out of recycled material for COP26. Her practice is varied but she specialises in revitalising traditional techniques, such as egg tempera.

The Dundee-based artist believes everybody can be a wildlife warrior by playing their part to help protect our wildlife’s future.

Highland Wildlife Park logo

This beautiful artwork is sponsored by the Highland Wildlife Park – a two-hundred-acre zoo in the stunning Cairngorms National Park, that offers breath-taking views and the chance to see a range of native animals like the Scottish wildcat, as well as species from around the world, including snow leopards and the UK’s only polar bear cub.

Remember, you can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.