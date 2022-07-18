Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The exciting art trail is a partnership between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and Wild in Art and aims to raise much needed funds for wildlife conservation.

The unique project will run until August 29, before the majestic mammals are auctioned off in September at Edinburgh Zoo.

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today we feature Paolozzi Pop which can be found outside St Mary's Cathedral on York Place.

The design of this impressive sculpture is inspired by the work of the late artist, and son of Edinburgh, Sir Eduardo Paolozzi, with particular reference to his wonderful use of colour and geometric shapes.

The beautiful artwork combines Paolozzi’s influence with simplified and stylised versions of giraffe markings, resulting in a joyous visual feast of colour, shape and giraffe-tastic design.

Paolozzi Pop’s design is intended to be a visual explosion of joy and colour that will both delight the viewer and celebrate the work of Paolozzi, using busy, decorative design and bright, unusual colours.

This stunning sculpture is designed by multi-disciplinary artist, Victoria J Patton. After becoming qualified in Textile Design from Falmouth Collage of Art in 2004, the creative artist has undertaken a range of commissions including, painting, graphic design and illustration work.

The sculpture is proudly sponsored by John Lewis & Partners Edinburgh who recently celebrated the completion of a five-year, multi-million-pound refurbishment project as part of the new St James Quarter.

Remember, you can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.

When you find a sculpture, enter the four digit code into the app and you might unlock a reward from one of our sponsors.

You can also add to the gallery of sculptures, vote for your favourite and track how far you have walked whilst doing the trail.