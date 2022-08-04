Giraffe About Town: Peter Pan inspired sculpture flies into capital keeping children hooked on Chambers Street

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The partnership between Wild in Art and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has brought colour to some of the city’s most iconic locations to celebrate Edinburgh’s heritage and cultural diversity.

The unique art trail will run until August 29 before culminating in a farewell weekend in September, where the delightful sculptures will be auctioned off to raise funds for wildlife conservation.

Purdie Worldwide proudly sponsor Straight on ‘til Morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today we feature Straight on ‘til Morning, which can be found outside the National Museum of Scotland on Chambers Street.

This standout sculpture is inspired by J.M Barrie’s classic children’s story, Peter Pan.

Taking its name from Peter Pan’s directions to find Neverland - “Second star on the right and Straight on ‘til Morning” – the dazzling sculpture is a celebration of the legendary tale written by one of Scotland’s most famous authors.

Straight on ‘til Morning can be found outside the National Museum of Scotland on Chambers Street.

This beautiful artwork depicts many familiar faces from the story, including Captain Hook, Tinker Bell, the lost boys, and of course, Peter Pan himself.

Visitors will also be able to recognise other features from the story including Skull Rock, mermaids and the notorious crocodile that ate Captain Hook’s hand.

The sculpture was created by Anne-Marie Byrne, a Suffolk-based artist who rediscovered her love of painting when the art trail, Pigs Gone Wild, came to Ipswich in 2016.

Suffolk-based artist, Anne-Marie Byrne, has been involved in many art trails in the past, including Pigs Gone Wild and Cows About Cambridge.

Since then she has painted for many charity trails across the UK, producing distinct designs including a lion disguised as a tiger and an underwater gorilla.

When not drawing or painting, Anne-Marie creates digital art and also writes fiction.

Straight on ‘til Morning is proudly sponsored by Purdie Worldwide, a family owned removals and storage company based in central Scotland.

You can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.