The unique art trail will run until August 29, before the majestic mammals are auctioned off in September to raise funds for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Tammie Norrie can be found in South Queensferry.

Today we feature Tammie Norrie, which can be found in South Queensferry.

This unique sculpture depicts a giraffe like you’ve never seen it before! Taking its name from the Scots word for a breed of puffin, Tammie Norrie, is a beautiful bird that frequents areas around the Firth of Forth.

Tori Gray, who designed the sculpture, said: “I took my inspiration from the Tammie Norrie poem by J K Annand, who was an Edinburgh-based poet. The reason the poem appealed to me was because it mentioned so many places like Bass Rock and Edinburgh Zoo - I felt that it captured the local area.”

Tori’s design includes South Queensferry landmarks, quotes from Annand’s puffin poem and, of course, a flock of charismatic puffins – make sure to look out for the one hidden underneath the sculpture’s belly.

South Queensferry born Tori, is an illustrator who takes inspiration from Scottish landscapes and wildlife and loves to work with watercolour and digital drawing.

The Scottish artist opened her own shop, Harbour Lane, in 2016, which sells locally produced, hand made items and she specialises in producing distinctive lampshades.

This stunning artwork is proudly sponsored by South Queenferry’s own, The Little Parlour, which offers Edinburgh’s widest selection of luxury artisan gelato, with over 60 flavours.

The Little Parlour proudly sponsor Tammie Norrie

You can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.

When you find a sculpture, enter the four digit code into the app and you might unlock a reward from one of the sponsors.

You can also add to the gallery of sculptures, vote for your favourite and track how far you have walked whilst doing the trail.