Inception art show at Dalkeith Palace

For its second incarnation, Inception has invited an inspirational collection of modern and contemporary artists, sculptors, photographers and painters to share their work. Exhibiting artists include Hatti Pattison, Craig Rae Ferguson, Frippy Jameson and Judy Clark.

Inception curator and exhibiting artist, Taisir Gibreel said: “Inception is a celebration of the work of our artistic community and gives artists a platform for their collections in this remarkable building and an opportunity to network with each other as well as engage with the public. We are ecstatic to be returning to Dalkeith Palace this May for the return of Inception”