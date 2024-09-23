Bastille's Dan Smith to play unique "Candlelight" show at Edinburgh St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Held in beautiful and historic spaces across the UK, the 'Candlelight Original Sessions' will be an opportunity for fans to hear the new album “&” (Ampersand) played live before release

Bastille's Dan Smith has revealed Edinburgh St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral as one of four locations on his ‘Candlelight Original Sessions’ tour.

Taking place next month, the set of special dates sees Smith visit intimate, historic venues ahead of the 25th October release of his new album "&" (Ampersand). The unique dates will be an opportunity for fans to hear the collection played live before release in a truly enchanting setting, with Smith accompanied by some of the extraordinary musicians he collaborated with on the record.

Tickets for the Candlelight Original Sessions show at Edinburgh St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral on Friday 11th October will be on sale via bastillebastille.com, with pre-sale starting on 25th September and general sale on 27th September. In addition to Edinburgh, shows are scheduled for Newcastle Discovery Museum, St George's Hall Liverpool and Manchester Cathedral.

“&” (Ampersand) is a collection of story songs from the Bastille frontman, exploring the worlds of fascinating figures from history, mythology, and pop culture, fed by instinctive new collaborations with friends and family, dazzling arrangements and an infectious spirit of musical freedom.

To accompany the album release, he has joined forces with academic/podcaster Emma Nagouse (BBC Radio 4’s You’re Dead to Me and BBC Sounds’ Homeschool History) to uncover the lives of the poets, artists, anthropologists and trailblazers featured on the record in new podcast ‘MUSES: An Ampersand Podcast’, with the first episode out now.

As one of the world’s most-streamed bands, BRIT award-winning Bastille have sold over 11 million records and delivered hits including "Pompeii". Last year, they celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album "Bad Blood", which has spent three non-consecutive weeks at the top of the UK albums chart and is certified triple platinum.