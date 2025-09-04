Blockbuster ‘Night at The Movies’ Bonfire Spectacular Returns to Edinburgh this November

Following a sell-out first year, Scotland’s biggest bonfire night celebration, Fawkes Festival, is to make a blockbuster return to the Royal Highland Centre this November as it brings together thousands of families and friends for a one-day-only spectacular of live entertainment, dazzling performances, and a firework display like no-other. General ticket sales are now available.

This year’s firework display promises to be a full-throttle celebration of colour, light and sound. With gates to the event open from 2pm, families can enjoy a packed programme of live music and entertainment, with a fun fair and toasted marshmallows for the little ones, and street food and Innis & Gunn bars for the grown-ups.

Performances from Scottish singer-songwriter and 2024 Young Live Act of the Year Ben Walker, brother pop-duo Cal and Ally and Scotland’s ska godfathers Bombskare will take centre stage, before the electrifying headliner for the evening, Ibiza in Symphony, begins.

As excitement for the grand finale builds, a giant bonfire will take centre stage, followed by a signature fireworks display set to a Night at the Movies soundtrack. The spectacle will be amplified by a one-of-a-kind laser show, featuring perfectly synchronized beams that will create an unforgettable, immersive experience.

This year’s event will help to raise much-needed funds for children’s charity, CHAS, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland. Those in attendance will be able to donate when purchasing tickets, or on the day of the event.

Geoff Crow, Director of Fawkes Festival, said: “We created Fawkes Festival to allow families, friends and loved ones to experience Guy Fawkes night, which started over 400 years ago, in a bold new way and to witness something they wouldn’t forget. After a sellout first year, we can't wait to bring the event back once again to the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston and this time, it will be bigger, bolder, and more spectacular than before!”

Mark Currie, Director of Venue at the Royal Highland Centre, said: “Fawkes Festival is an event like no other – where else can you find a world-class fireworks display, an enormous bonfire and amazing entertainment all in one place? It’s the safest and most spectacular way to experience the biggest and best fireworks display in the country, with something for all the family. After the success of last year’s event, we’ve been working with the team to make this year’s festival even bigger and better. The Royal Highland Centre is delightedto host such a spectacular celebration, and we can’t wait to welcome the public through our gates on 2 November.”

General ticket sales have launched with standard and family options available. Ticket prices start at £20 for adults and £10 for under-15s and are available online via the official Fawkes Festival website: https://www.fawkesfestival.com/