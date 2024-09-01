Exploring Happily Ever After: Heartwarming Tales at the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival from 27-28th September is delighted to present the "Happily Ever After" panel, featuring bestselling authors Heidi Swain, Sharon Gosling, and Rebecca Ryan.

Hosted by Sara-Jade Virtue from Simon & Schuster, this engaging discussion will delve into the creation of feel-good novels, exploring idyllic settings, love, life, and the timeless question: what truly defines a happily ever after?

Meet the Panelists

Heidi Swain: A Sunday Times Top Ten bestselling author, Heidi Swain is known for her uplifting fiction published by Simon & Schuster. With two books released annually, her stories are rich with themes of community, family, and friendship, set in charming locations like the Fenland town of Wynbridge, Nightingale Square in Norwich, and Wynmouth on the Norfolk coast. Based in West Norfolk, Heidi is passionate about gardening and vintage collecting. Her latest novel, The Holiday Escape, is a delightful tale of unexpected romance and self-discovery.

Sharon Gosling

About The Holiday Escape:The Holiday Escape follows Ally, who co-runs a creative retreat with her father in the scenic Kittiwake Cove. Yearning for the excitement of city life, Ally embarks on seasonal getaways to transform into the person she dreams of being. During one such trip, she meets Logan, a perfect distraction. But when Logan arrives in her hometown, Ally faces a summer full of unexpected twists. This charming story explores what happens when vacation fantasies collide with reality and promises to bring warmth and laughter to its readers.

Sharon Gosling: Originally an entertainment journalist, Sharon Gosling has authored multiple children's books and adult novels. She lives in a quaint village in northern Cumbria with her husband. Her new novel, The Secret Orchard, beautifully explores themes of family and belonging.

About The Secret Orchard: Set against the backdrop of the Scottish coast, The Secret Orchard tells the story of sisters Bette and Nina Crowdie. Despite their differences, they must work together to save their family farm after their father's unexpected death and hidden debts come to light. The discovery of an ancient orchard on their land may be the key to not only preserving the farm but also mending their strained relationship. This heartwarming tale delves into family dynamics, forgiveness, and the power of new beginnings.

Rebecca Ryan: A former teacher from Bradford, Rebecca Ryan now dedicates herself to writing full-time. With a love for walking in the countryside and takeaways, Rebecca's stories often reflect her zest for life. Her debut novel, The Philosophy of Love, examines the complexities of love and human connection.

About The Philosophy of Love:In The Philosophy of Love, Alice and Luke grapple with their differing views on love. After a messy breakup, Alice remains convinced of love's ineffable importance, while Luke, a scientist, believes it can be quantified. They make a bet: whoever falls in love first loses. As they navigate the world of dating, Alice and Luke's journey questions whether love can be measured or if it is, indeed, beyond explanation. This engaging novel blends humour, romance, and introspection.

Join the Conversation

Moderated by Sara-Jade Virtue, this panel promises to offer a delightful exploration of the elements that make romantic fiction so enchanting. Discover how these talented authors craft their heartwarming tales and reflect on the true meaning of love and happiness.

Don’t miss the chance to be inspired by stories of love and self-discovery. For more information about the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival and to book your tickets please visit https://www.edwomensficfest.co.uk.

Festival Dates: 27th-28th September 2024

Location: Morningside United Church, Edinburgh