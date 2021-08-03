Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The famous author hand wrote and self-illustrated seven copies of this rare treasure, gifting six to “those most closely connected to the Harry Potter books”.

The seventh copy, made by Ms Rowling to raise money for her charity Lumos, was sold at auction by Sotheby’s in 2007 for £1.95m.

Panos Kirkos from Hamilton & Inches with his designs.

The stunning creation will be available to view at an exhibition in Edinburgh from August 28 to September 5.

The Celebrating our Craft exhibition is run by the jeweller’s Hamilton and Inches, who designed the sought-after jewel-encrusted cover.

Located at their recently renovated showroom in Edinburgh, the exhibition aims to celebrate the long-standing success of the company.

With 155-years worth of exceptional work on display alongside the jewel-encrusted novel the showcase includes designs dating back to 1887.

Heads of the jewellery brand said displaying their talented teams work is the best way to celebrate this significant milestone.

Hamilton & Inches CEO, Victoria Houghton, said: “One hundred and fifty-five years in business is a wonderful milestone to reach and we want to make sure we mark the occasion properly. Showcasing the pieces created by our extremely talented team and celebrating their craft is the perfect way to do so.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors and sharing the history behind the items featured within the Celebrating our Craft showcase.”

