Breakneck Comedy bring internet sensation Tiny Tim’s Adventures to Portobello Town Hall

Join viral internet star Tiny Tim on his Biggest Adventure for a night of live comedy at Portobello Town Hall on Tuesday April 22.

With over 120 million (and counting) views on YouTube, and over 10 million followers on social media, Tiny Tim’s Adventures is a familiar face – and voice – to many. Best known for his prank calls and viral videos, he’s gained a huge fan following thanks to his cheeky, but often endearing, humour.

Tiny Tim’s Biggest Adventure is a major UK live tour featuring six Scottish dates presented by Aberdeen based promoters Breakneck Comedy. The Breakneck shows start in Portobello (Edinburgh) on April 22 and conclude on May 15 in Grangemouth.

As Breakneck Comedy founder, Naz Hussain, explains, the Scottish dates are attracting a lot of interest “As soon as we announced that we were working with Tiny Tim, people went wild – tickets have been flying out of the door already, and we’ve been inundated with people asking if we’re heading to their town. I’m hoping that we’ll be able to add more dates and venues later in the year, but in the meantime, if you want to see Tiny Tim live in Scotland this spring, grab a ticket before it’s too late!

“With so many viral videos to his name, I think he’s one of the most popular online creators we’ve ever worked with, and I’m delighted to be bringing the show to towns and cities across Scotland” says Naz.