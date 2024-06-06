Didn't bag a ticket to The Eras tour? Don't miss out on Edinburgh's Swiftie experiences!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is officially on! With Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour kicking off on Friday, Jun 7 in Edinburgh, Swifties from around the country will be flocking to the capital.

The American superstar will be performing at the city’s iconic Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium across three consecutive nights and is set to perform a dazzling lineup of hits.

In celebration of Taylor’s tour, group experience specialist Fizzbox has rounded up their top Taylor Swift-themed activities on offer in Edinburgh - perfect for anyone who didn’t manage to grab a ticket. From pre-gig silent discos and brunch to dance classes, there’s something on offer in Edinburgh that Swifties alike will adore!

Taylor Swift Silent Disco Party - June 8

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Swift Tribute Night.

Cost: £16.95

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don your headphones and prepare to dance with Silent Adventures' pre-gig silent disco in the heart of the city! It’s the perfect way to give Taylor Swift a warm Edinburgh welcome and kick off the celebrations - get set for a unique and unforgettable experience with fellow Swifties from across the country.

Led by enthusiastic and energetic guides, you and your pals will each put on a high-tech headset and dance away to Taylor’s biggest hits, along with tunes from similar artists. Expect a whole hour's worth of your favorite tracks, including the likes "Bad Blood," "Shake It Off," and "Wildest Dreams." Taking place on the 8th of June at 1:30 pm, this daytime event is available for one day only in the capital, so make sure to book your tickets ASAP!

TGI Fridays Taylor Inspired Boozy Brunch - June 29 and 30

Cost: £29.95 per person

Feeling peckish? Then head on down to TGI Fridays on Castle Street, where you and your pals will be treated to two whole hours of delicious food, drink, and plenty of Taylor Swift fun. Get ready to get stuck into your choice of TGI’s famous sharer towers, that’s all washed down with your choice of four cocktails each - and yes, they come with a Swiftie twist. If that’s not enough, the restaurant will be decked out with Taylor decor and will feature a lineup of Miss Americana's best tunes, along with music from like-minded artists. Are you ready for it?

Taylor Tribute Night at Leonardo Edinburgh Murrayfield Hotel - July 6

Cost: £35 per person

Prepare to party till late with this fantastic tribute night at the Leonardo Edinburgh Murrayfield Hotel, where you and your group will celebrate the music of Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus. For one night only on the 6th of July, you and your group will be thoroughly entertained with some incredible performances from a top tribute act. But that's not all! You'll also enjoy a mouth-watering, two-course meal too. Look forward to a massive selection of hits from these icons, that will have you singing and dancing along all night!

Cost: £33 per person

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you ready for the ultimate Swiftie lip sync battle? It’s time to step up and face off to one of Taylor's greatest hits with your pals. With everything from "I Knew You Were Trouble" and “Bad Blood” to "Look What You Made Me Do" and more, you’ll be able to dance to any song of your choosing. If you’ve ever watched the hit TV show Lip Sync Battle and thought you could do better, then now’s your chance!

This brilliant experience will be hosted by a professional dance instructor, who will split your group into two teams and teach you a killer, choreographed routine that packs the wow factor. There will be plenty of time to run through the moves and practise them ahead of the big showdown! Which team will come out on top?

This experience is available year-round.

Cost: £24.50 per person

It’s time to Shake It Off with this Taylor Swift-themed dance class! Offered in Edinburgh, this 90-minute experience led by a professional dance instructor will see you and your squad learn a choreographed routine to one of Miss Americana’s biggest hits!

Your dance class will take place at a private studio or venue in your chosen city and will be exclusive for your group. You’ll be taught an energetic and massively fun routine to Shake It Off, that promises good vibes only. Get ready to bust some serious moves to this sick beat and let your inner Swiftie shine! Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just love to move, there’s no Bad Blood here, just a brilliant class that everyone will love!