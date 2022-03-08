The Edinburgh Festival Fringe was one of the many artistic casualties of the global pandemic, meaning the streets of the Capital have remained free of the usual August hubbub since the last full edition was held back in 2019.

The return of the event, scheduled to take place from August 5-29, will be welcomed by all those who missed the annual cultural feast, as well as business owners who rely on the huge number of visitors that flock to the city.

Nearly 300 shows have already gone on sale, with all the main venues planning to put on a full programme of theatre, comedy, music and arts – from the Pleasance Courtyard and Gilded Balloon, to the Stand Comedy Club and Summerhall.

Here are 10 of the shows you can bag seats for now – with tickets available at the Edinburgh Fringe website.

1. Stewart Lee Stewart Lee has announced two shows at the Fringe. He'll be reprising his show 'Snowflake' for the last time at The Stand's New Town Theatre, while also performing a work in progress entitled 'Basic Lee' at The Stand Comedy Club. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Showstopper! The Improvised Musical The Olivier Award-winning 'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical' will be returning to Edinburgh for its 13th year, with performances at the Pleasance Grand. The masters of musical improv will be creating a brand-new musical comedy from scratch at every show. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Amazing Bubble Man A real favourite with the kids, the 'Amazing Bubble Man' Louis Pearl sold out his Fringe run in every one of his last 14 appearances with his mix of bubble-based art, magic and science. This year he'll be appearing at the Udderbelly in George Square. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Fern Brady One of the biggest success stories in Scottish comedy in recent years, Fern Brady will be bringing her latest show 'Autistic Bikini Queen' to the Assembly Hall this August. Two years in the making, it promises to take in a variety of big issues in Brady's characteristic comedy style. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales